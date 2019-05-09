Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.

NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 7,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Get Neonode alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Neonode as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/neonode-neon-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.