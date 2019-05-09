Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €240.00 ($279.07) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €233.00 ($270.93) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.10 ($246.63).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

