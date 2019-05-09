Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.10 ($246.63).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

