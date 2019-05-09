Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.04 Million in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 182,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of New Relic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,950,000 after buying an additional 468,506 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,787. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -140.78 and a beta of 1.03.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Relic to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $136,391.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,411,945.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,054. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

