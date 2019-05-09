Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.60 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.56. 286,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,365. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.60 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/morse-asset-management-inc-has-5-60-million-position-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.