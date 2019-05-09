MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $35.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MorphoSys an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of MOR opened at $26.52 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

