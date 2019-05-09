Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $824,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $364.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,440 shares of company stock worth $63,555,861. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

