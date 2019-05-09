Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 189.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $80.16. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/moody-aldrich-partners-llc-has-3-60-million-stake-in-southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx.html.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.