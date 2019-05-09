Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 23,836 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin N. Trail purchased 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,423.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

