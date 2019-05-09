Mobile Mini Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Mobile Mini has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of MINI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 1,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mobile Mini Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (MINI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/mobile-mini-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28-mini.html.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.