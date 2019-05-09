Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $997,000 Holdings in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,605,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,903,000 after purchasing an additional 975,525 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,783,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $78,570,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 39.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

