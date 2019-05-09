Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on NYSE over the past three months. The company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. However, the company’s strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the bottom line. Also, prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under medium-term business plan and global expansion. Nevertheless, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remain a key concern.”

MUFG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 10,370,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 7,240,320 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,925,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 4,521,805 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,335,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

