Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Weidai Ltd (WEI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

WEI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. Weidai Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Weidai Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

