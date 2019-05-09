Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 796 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 326.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

