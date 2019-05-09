Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of MSFT opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $966.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,501 shares of company stock worth $32,753,937. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/microsoft-co-msft-holdings-lifted-by-pflug-koory-llc.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.