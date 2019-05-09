Microchip Technology (MCHP) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.26-1.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.32.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,716. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total transaction of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

