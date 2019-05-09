Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Microchip Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.32.

MCHP stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. 105,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

