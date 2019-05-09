Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Microchip Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.32.
MCHP stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. 105,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20.
In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
