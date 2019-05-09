Michael Sicoli Sells 2,778 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CFO Michael Sicoli sold 2,778 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $115,398.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,452,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Sicoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Sicoli sold 419 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $17,053.30.

On Monday, February 25th, Michael Sicoli sold 1,902 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $61,681.86.

On Thursday, February 21st, Michael Sicoli sold 531 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $16,492.86.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Michael Sicoli sold 570 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $16,809.30.

Shares of GTT opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.79 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,894,000 after buying an additional 1,287,933 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $23,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 886,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 674,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

