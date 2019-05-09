Michael Hsing Sells 10,354 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total value of $1,496,049.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,955,920.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total value of $2,385,068.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Hsing sold 1,245 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $168,709.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 12,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $1,687,707.40.

On Monday, February 25th, Michael Hsing sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,613,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Michael Hsing sold 75,241 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $10,252,338.66.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Michael Hsing sold 72,851 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $9,518,711.66.

Shares of MPWR opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

