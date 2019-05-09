Meritor (MTOR) Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $23.42 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Meritor stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.15. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 89.66%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $812,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,653 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,002,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,327,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 651,055 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,281,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 774,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meritor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,224,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 194,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

