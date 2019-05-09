Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $463,000 in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,616,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after acquiring an additional 900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter worth $136,526,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSS opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $463,000 in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-invests-463000-in-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.