Menta Capital LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Harsco by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/menta-capital-llc-takes-216000-position-in-harsco-co-hsc.html.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.