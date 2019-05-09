Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Posts Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 329.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56,184.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 930,970 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Posts Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/melco-resorts-entertainment-mlco-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.