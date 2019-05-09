Meet Group (MEET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

MEET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Get Meet Group alerts:

MEET opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 19,495 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $112,486.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,115,157 shares of company stock worth $5,940,978. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 552,402 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 1,767.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 461,736 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 287,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.