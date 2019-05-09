MediShares Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $164,590.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00334571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00936828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00144372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,640,901 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

