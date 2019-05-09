Medifast (MED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Separately, Sidoti increased their target price on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Medifast has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medifast will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $677,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,690. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,304,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,723,000 after buying an additional 301,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

