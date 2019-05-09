McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,875 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $557,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8,651.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,320,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $215,791,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $150,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,519,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,725,000 after purchasing an additional 435,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 483,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 399,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

NYSE:MCK opened at $131.70 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

