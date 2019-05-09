Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,628 shares of company stock worth $19,866,029. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $198.03 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

