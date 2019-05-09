MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY) Upgraded to Neutral by Macquarie

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.64. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

