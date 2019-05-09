Matica Enterprises (MMJ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 171,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 79,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

About Matica Enterprises (CNSX:MMJ)

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

