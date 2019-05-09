Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Trimmed by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $310,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 117.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,478 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

In other news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $5,580,047.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,782,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Trimmed by HL Financial Services LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/marriott-international-inc-mar-position-trimmed-by-hl-financial-services-llc.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.