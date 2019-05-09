Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $26.43 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.564 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

