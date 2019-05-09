MannKind Co. (MNKD) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.56. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

