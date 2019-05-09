Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $30.32 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $178.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,125 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.92.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/manning-napier-group-llc-has-30-32-million-holdings-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.