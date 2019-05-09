Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Receives $69.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $126,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.