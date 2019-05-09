Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0877 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $48,682.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00316405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00949026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00140749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004544 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

