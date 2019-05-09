LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,877,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68,846.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 258,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 258,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 4,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,037. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

