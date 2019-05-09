Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Shares of LITE opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

