Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Dot (GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDOT. Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Green Dot to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $19.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,623. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 6,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 592,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,544,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $46,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,150,000 after buying an additional 305,441 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $24,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,379,000 after buying an additional 297,348 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $23,554,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

