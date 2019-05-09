Liberty Property Trust (LPT) CAO Sells $293,323.90 in Stock

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,054 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 293,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,034 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,713,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,412,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. SunTrust Banks downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 106 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

