Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) CFO Sells $1,042,253.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Stock sold 90,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Michael Stock sold 4,185 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $71,145.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Michael Stock sold 40,815 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $695,079.45.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.07. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.55 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 169.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,634,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 982,100 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-lbrt-cfo-sells-1042253-00-in-stock.html.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.