Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.