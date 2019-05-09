Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $48,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 29,742,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973,925 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,509,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,673 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 6,605,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 794,676 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,960,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,284,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 588,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/liberty-global-plc-lbtyk-shares-bought-by-gamco-investors-inc-et-al.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.