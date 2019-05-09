LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,351. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.0896 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

