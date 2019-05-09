LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,527 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,810. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $43.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,527 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/lexaurum-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-7527-invesco-sp-500-high-dividend-low-volatility-etf-sphd.html.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.