Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,677,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,533,000 after buying an additional 889,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,768,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,611,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $8,181,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $7,200,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,001 shares of company stock worth $36,293,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

