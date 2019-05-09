LendingClub (LC) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.62. LendingClub shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 147914 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Bahman Koohestani sold 17,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $52,337.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,966.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $28,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,754.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,563 shares of company stock valued at $488,523 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264,051 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 120,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 662,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in LendingClub by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

