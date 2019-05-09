Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Paypal by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

PYPL stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,521 shares of company stock valued at $29,966,837. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/legacy-bridge-llc-grows-holdings-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.