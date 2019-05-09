Landec (LNDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.79

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of analysts have commented on LNDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $289.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Landec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

