Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Barclays raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $280.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $293.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $395,493.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,489 shares of company stock worth $8,336,673 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

